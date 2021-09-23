Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Body of missing Alabama A&M alum Jelani Day found

Body of missing Alabama A&M alum Jelani Day found
Body of missing Alabama A&M alum Jelani Day found(Camren Bolden Day)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WBRC) - Officials in Illinois have confirmed that they have found the body of an Alabama A&M alum.

The LaSalle County Coroner’s office says they have identified the body of 25-year-old Jelani Day. Day was reported missing on August 25th, with family saying they had last spoken with him just two days before. On August 26th, authorities say they found the Illinois State graduate student’s car in Peru, Illinois.

Authorities conducted a search on September 4th and found a body floating in the Illinois River. Through dental identifications and DNA testing, officials were able to identify the body as Jelani Day.

Day’s cause of death has not been released.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with murder in David Drive shooting
Police have charged an 18-year-old for an April shooting in Montgomery.
Suspect charged after victim loses kidney in Montgomery shooting
Quandrious Harris (left) and Yashiaka Brown (right) have been charged with first-degree robbery...
2 arrested in separate Montgomery robberies
The U.S. Postal Service acknowledged service issues at the Prattville post office off Greystone...
USPS addresses service issues at Prattville post office
Council addresses apartment complexes in Montgomery.
Apartment managers called before Montgomery City Council

Latest News

COVID-19 transmission rates remain high in 64 of Alabama's 67 counties.
Alabamians urged to stay vigilant amid dropping COVID case numbers
Penton Farms opens this Saturday
Penton Farms opens this Saturday
City hosts vaccine clinic at Montgomery Police Department headquarters
City hosts vaccine clinic at Montgomery Police Department headquarters
Trial date set for Coley McCraney
Trial date set for Coley McCraney
Alabama Hospital Association discusses pandemic latest
Alabama Hospital Association discusses pandemic latest