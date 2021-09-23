Advertise
Family members remember 13 men killed in Brookwood mining accident 20 years ago

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A memorial ceremony was held in remembrance of 13 miners killed in a mining accident twenty years ago today. WBRC spoke to one of the women who became a widow because of that accident and her grandson who never met the man he’s named after.

Wanda Blevins lost her husband David and gained an even larger extended family 20 years ago. “It takes a special person to work in that environment and I’m so grateful that they haven’t let these men’s memories die,” she told WBRC.

David Blevins was one of 13 miners killed during a mining accident in Brookwood on September 23rd, 2001. A memorial ceremony happened in remembrance of him and the other miners who died. “Through this I think that so many of us became a family and it’s good. I want my grandchildren and great grandchildren to grow up and remember their grandfather,” Wanda Blevins continued.

The ceremony gives 16 year-old David Blevins the Second a chance to learn more about the grandfather who passed away before he was born. “It makes me happy my grandfather is remembered. He’s a hero. It’s a hero’s sacrifice. How he was a good man,” Blevins expressed through tears. “There’s a sadness, a deep sadness. And I look around and so many of us have changed. We’re definitely getting older and some of them seem to be they’re picked up their lives and some more able to go and that seem to be as stuck as I am with this. But we’re in agreement that we have the 23rd to reunite,” Wanda Blevins added.

