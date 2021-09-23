Advertise
Former Hoover High School football coach Rush Propst hospitalized in B’ham with COVID-19, pneumonia

His wife, Stephanie tells WBRC Propst is not in ICU, but a regular room and is “doing better.”
His wife, Stephanie tells WBRC Propst is not in ICU, but a regular room and is “doing better.”(WALB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Hoover High School football coach Rush Propst is at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham where he is being treating for COVID-19 and pneumonia.

His wife, Stephanie tells WBRC Propst is not in ICU, but a regular room and is “doing better.”

Propst won five state championship while at Hoover High School and two at Colquitt County High School in Georgia.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

