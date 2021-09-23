Advertisement

LIVE: Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger

Multiple victims are reported after a shooting at Kroger in Collierville.
Multiple victims are reported after a shooting at Kroger in Collierville.(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple people were shot Thursday at Kroger in Collierville, according to a town spokesperson.

First responders are sending victims to nearby hospitals right now, according to the spokesperson, but it’s not clear how many victims are involved.

At least one went to Baptist Hospital in Collierville, a hospital spokesperson confirms, but their condition is unknown at this time.

Kroger is at 240 New Byhalia Road.

Collierville Schools sent an alert to parents early Thursday afternoon about an off-campus active shooting near the high school. Students sheltered in place until police secured the scene, according to a second alert.

The high school is near Shelby Drive and South Byhalia Road.

We’ve reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies for more information.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Collierville police but no other information was immediately released.

ATF agents are en route.

We have crews at Regional One Hospital and at Kroger. Watch live above.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Latest News

News

Helicopter over Collierville Kroger shooting

Updated: 20 minutes ago

Coronavirus

ADPH to hold COVID-19 update Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSFA 12 News Staff
The Alabama Department of Public Health will update the public Friday at 10 a.m. on the latest developments in the COVID-19 health pandemic.

News

Much cooler, less humid air is here

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amanda Curran and Tyler Sebree
Sunshine with just a few clouds hangs tough for at least the next week.

Coronavirus

Alabamians urged to stay vigilant amid dropping COVID case numbers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSFA 12 News Staff
So why not ditch the mask and other measures as the case numbers decline? Community transmission rates remain high.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Alabamians urged to stay vigilant amid dropping COVID case numbers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSFA 12 News Staff
So why not ditch the mask and other measures as the case numbers decline? Community transmission rates remain high.

News

Montgomery police searching for missing man

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Montgomery police are asking the public to help locate a missing man.

News

Penton Farms is a must-visit this fall

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tyler Sebree
Need some pumpkins, a fun time for the kids or fall photos? Head to Chilton County!

Penton Farms

Updated: 6 hours ago
Penton Farms is located in southern Chilton County in Verbena.

News

Restaurants experience shortage of oysters as seafood supply takes a hit after Hurricane Ida

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Olivia Vidal
As many restaurants reopen, they are now dealing with a supply shortage as the Louisiana seafood industry took a big hit during Hurricane Ida, specifically the oyster industry.

Traffic

National Child Passenger Safety Week works to keep kids safe

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Bethany Davis
Car crashes are a leading cause of death among children up to 13 years old, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.