Montgomery police searching for missing man

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking the public to help locate a missing man.

According to CrimeStoppers, Koranado Harris, 44, was reported missing on Sept. 7. He was reported missing from his place of employment, “Good2Go”, located at 4801 Woodley Road.

Police say Harris does suffer from a mental condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have any information on Harris’ whereabouts, please call police at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

