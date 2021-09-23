Motorcyclist critically injured in Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A motorcyclist is fighting for his life at a Montgomery hospital after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the area of Carter Hill Road and West Street at 5 p.m. where they found the victim in life-threatening condition.

Police said the driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

No names were released. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

