Much cooler, less humid air is here

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cooler and noticeably more comfortable weather has arrived here in Central Alabama! We will continue to see this pattern through at least the middle of next week.

There are absolutely no rain or storms in the forecast, and there’s way more sunshine than clouds on tap.

Friday morning will be chilly! (WSFA 12 News)

Highs for the end of the workweek will only be in the 70s, with overnight lows well down in the 50s. Some upper 40s are even a possibility in rural locations! We will see temperatures warm each day this weekend into next week.

Highs will go from near 80 on Saturday into the middle 80s on Sunday and throughout next week. Overnight lows will return to the 60s, which is still comfortable.

Highs slowly warm up each day. (WSFA 12 News)

Despite the warming trend into next week, we don’t have a big uptick in humidity to worry about.

The dew points will certainly climb a bit from where they are today, but we don’t have anything that would be considered “muggy” in the forecast.

Total rain over the next eight days will total...zero. (WSFA 12 News)

The tropics, meanwhile, are still active as we head through our first full day of fall. Peter and Rose have pretty much fizzled out in the open waters of the Atlantic.

Tropical Depression Eighteen has joined the party, and is forecast to become a major hurricane as it heads west-northwest way out in the Atlantic. This system will get the name Sam and could be of concern for someone down the road depending on its path.

Peter and Rose are fizzling, but Tropical Depression Eighteen is set to become a major hurricane. (WSFA 12 News)

