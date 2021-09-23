National Child Passenger Safety Week works to keep kids safe

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - September 19-25 is Child Passenger Safety Week, a week aimed at reducing the number of injuries and deaths among children in car crashes.

Car crashes are a leading cause of death among children up to 13 years old, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In many cases, the right car seat could have made all the difference.

The NHTSA says, on average, two children were killed, and 374 were injured every day in 2019 while riding in cars. A total of 608 children were killed that year in car crashes. And 38 percent of those children who died were not buckled in properly.

The NHTSA says that car seats can reduce the risk of death in a crash by 71 percent for infants and 54 percent for toddlers. Getting safety information and car seat instructions to parents and caregivers is crucial to saving young lives.

Car seats can be complicated, from installing them correctly to knowing which seat is best for your child and making sure your child is buckled in properly. If you have questions about the car seat in your car, there are Certified technicians who will inspect your car seat free of charge, in most cases, and show you how to correctly install and use it.

Find a Certified Child Passenger Safety Technician in your community or virtually here.

