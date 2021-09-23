Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

National Child Passenger Safety Week works to keep kids safe

Car crashes are a leading cause of death among children up to 13 years old, according to the...
Car crashes are a leading cause of death among children up to 13 years old, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.(WALB)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - September 19-25 is Child Passenger Safety Week, a week aimed at reducing the number of injuries and deaths among children in car crashes.

Car crashes are a leading cause of death among children up to 13 years old, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In many cases, the right car seat could have made all the difference.

The NHTSA says, on average, two children were killed, and 374 were injured every day in 2019 while riding in cars. A total of 608 children were killed that year in car crashes. And 38 percent of those children who died were not buckled in properly.

The NHTSA says that car seats can reduce the risk of death in a crash by 71 percent for infants and 54 percent for toddlers. Getting safety information and car seat instructions to parents and caregivers is crucial to saving young lives.

Car seats can be complicated, from installing them correctly to knowing which seat is best for your child and making sure your child is buckled in properly. If you have questions about the car seat in your car, there are Certified technicians who will inspect your car seat free of charge, in most cases, and show you how to correctly install and use it.

Find a Certified Child Passenger Safety Technician in your community or virtually here.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with murder in David Drive shooting
Police have charged an 18-year-old for an April shooting in Montgomery.
Suspect charged after victim loses kidney in Montgomery shooting
Council addresses apartment complexes in Montgomery.
Apartment managers called before Montgomery City Council
The U.S. Postal Service acknowledged service issues at the Prattville post office off Greystone...
USPS addresses service issues at Prattville post office
Quandrious Harris (left) and Yashiaka Brown (right) have been charged with first-degree robbery...
2 arrested in separate Montgomery robberies

Latest News

I-85 southbound near Shorter, tractor-trailer fire.
I-85 fully reopens hours after early morning 18-wheeler fire in Macon County
The northbound lanes of I-85 in Macon County were closed for several hours.
Sheriff: Suspect in custody after police chase, shots fired on I-85
Accident on I-65 NB
UPDATE: I-65 in Alabaster reopened following accident
Motorists traveling in this area should expect delays, possible lane closures and reduced speed...
ALDOT making modifications at U.S. Highway 29, Alabama Highway 137