Trial scheduled in cold case murder of Dothan teens

Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of Dothan teens Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ozark, Ala. (WTVY) -A May 2, 2022 trial has been set for Coley McCraney who is charged with murdering two Dothan teens more than 20 years ago.

In July 1999 Ozark police discovered the bodies of Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley in the trunk of their car. The 17-year-old high school students had been shot.

Not until 2019 did police charge McCraney when investigators claimed new DNA technology showed his semen had been left on Ms. Beasley.

During a hearing, Dale County District Attorney Kirke Adams said 17 million people were profiled over 18 years and the only DNA match is that of McCraney.

However, defense attorneys David Harrison and Andrew Scarbrough call evidence against McCraney, who is 47, “flimsy” and predict he will be found not guilty.

Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore will preside over the trial that has been previously delayed.

