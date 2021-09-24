Advertise
1 arrested following July robbery on Taylor Road

Andrew Wells Jr., 23, of Montgomery was arrested Thursday in connection to a July 16, 2021,...
Andrew Wells Jr., 23, of Montgomery was arrested Thursday in connection to a July 16, 2021, robbery on Taylor Road.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in connection to a Montgomery robbery investigation that started in July.

Court documents indicate Andrew Wells Jr., 23, of Montgomery, has been arrested and charged with first degree robbery.

The court filings indicate Wells robbed the victim at gunpoint in the evening hours of July 16.

The incident happened in the 2300 block of Taylor Road with the victim being robbed of about $230, the documents stated.

Wells is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a bond of $60,000.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

