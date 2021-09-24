Advertise
Alabama leading US in COVID-19 death rate over last week

Hospital bed rolling down the hallway.
Hospital bed rolling down the hallway.(GRAY TELEVISION)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama currently has the nation’s highest death rate for COVID-19, even as hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus pandemic continue to decline in the state.

Statistics from Johns Hopkins University show 106 deaths were reported daily over the last seven days in Alabama, although some of those could have occurred earlier because of a lag in reporting.

A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Alabama’s rate of 18 deaths for every 100,000 people over the period is far above second-place West Virginia, which had 10 deaths per 100,000 people.

