County Road 12: Greg’s Breakfast Bar- Food and Football

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Greg Whetstone spent a lot of time on the road. He worked in sales, so he ate out a lot on his journeys all over the Southeast.

When it came to breakfast, he just wasn’t satisfied.

“I was looking at the breakfast and said this isn’t right,” said Whetstone. “I can do better than that.”

So that’s what he set out to do. Greg was pretty familiar with the kitchen, and it all started when he was around 13 years old.

“My mom used to cook. She would say one of you boys are going to come in here with me and learn to cook. That was me,” Whetstone said.

So, 16 years ago, he left sales and opened a food trailer. Then about seven years ago, he opened Greg’s Breakfast Bar on Norman Bridge Road. When you walk into Greg’s, you can talk food.

“The salmon croquettes I fix in here belongs to my mom. It’s her recipe.”

You can also talk football. Whetstone has an official SEC helmet from every team, including two teams to join the SEC in 2025.

“It’s just a good conversation piece. When you have all the SEC helmets and then Nick Saban sends you an autographed picture,” Whetstone said.

Whether they’re talking trash about the game or talking cheesy grits, for Greg, this place is family.

“These guys are my friends. You might not think that sometimes,” Whetstone added. “A lot of times, they will just walk behind the counter and put their money in the cash register.”

Nobody leaves here hungry.

“They come in here, and somebody may have left their wallet at home. I will still give them something to eat and then give them $20, so they don’t have to ask anyone for money that day. They will come back and say, Mr. Greg, I’ve never met someone like you before.”

He’s one of a kind, serving up smiles and filling stomachs in Montgomery out along County Road 12.

