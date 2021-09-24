Crashes on I-85 NB near exit 2 causing delays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound may experience delays after a series of crashes near exit 2.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the left lane and left shoulder. ALDOT says there is an additional crash also in the same area.

Moderate Crash on I-85 NB @ MP 2.2 past Exit 2 Forest/Mulberry in Montgomery . Expect moderate delays. More details: https://t.co/emg1i7zcsz — ALGO Montgomery (@algo_mgm) September 24, 2021

Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution and expect delays.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.