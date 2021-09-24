Crashes on I-85 NB near exit 2 causing delays
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound may experience delays after a series of crashes near exit 2.
According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the left lane and left shoulder. ALDOT says there is an additional crash also in the same area.
Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution and expect delays.
