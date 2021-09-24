Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Fall-like weather continues through the weekend!

We will see a gradual warming trend early next workweek...
By Amanda Curran
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s another cool start to our day across central and south Alabama... low and mid 50s are easy to come by, and a few spots are even dipping close to upper 40 territory! While our overall weather pattern won’t change much for the next 7 days, we will start to see a slight increase in temperatures over the next couple of afternoons.

Highs for the end of the workweek will only be in the mid/upper 70s, and later on this evening we will have another night of lows down into the 50s.

If you want a break from the wet weather, you got it! There are absolutely no rain or storms in the forecast, and there’s way more sunshine than clouds on tap.

Highs will go from either side of 80° on Saturday into the mid 80s on Sunday; overnight lows will return to the 60s, which is still comfortable and seasonable for this time of year.

Despite the warming trend into next week, we don’t have a big uptick in humidity to worry about. The dew points will certainly climb a bit from where they are today, but we don’t have anything that would be considered “muggy” in the forecast.

The tropics, meanwhile, are still active. What was once a tropical storm is now a hurricane, and Sam will continue to strengthen over the next few days as it heads west-northwest way out in the Atlantic... we will monitor this system, but for now it has no threats to our area or the United States. There are a few other “areas of interest” that the National Hurricane Center is watching, but none of those are likely to impact us, either.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing Alabama A&M alum Jelani Day found
Body of missing Alabama A&M alum Jelani Day found
Montgomery police are asking the public to help locate a missing man.
Montgomery police searching for missing man
James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with murder in David Drive shooting
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Police and fire medics responded to the area of Carter Hill Road and West Street at 5 p.m....
Motorcyclist critically injured in Montgomery crash

Latest News

Dry, sunny and comfortable over the next week!
Much cooler, less humid air is here
Will temperatures tonight/ Friday AM be colder than last night?!
Will temperatures tonight/ Friday AM be colder than last night?!
Amazing fall-like weather for Alabama + an update on the tropics
Amazing fall-like weather for Alabama + an update on the tropics
Penton Farms in Verbena is open through the end of October.
Penton Farms is a must-visit this fall