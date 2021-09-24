Fall-like weather continues through the weekend!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s another cool start to our day across central and south Alabama... low and mid 50s are easy to come by, and a few spots are even dipping close to upper 40 territory! While our overall weather pattern won’t change much for the next 7 days, we will start to see a slight increase in temperatures over the next couple of afternoons.

Highs for the end of the workweek will only be in the mid/upper 70s, and later on this evening we will have another night of lows down into the 50s.

If you want a break from the wet weather, you got it! There are absolutely no rain or storms in the forecast, and there’s way more sunshine than clouds on tap.

Highs will go from either side of 80° on Saturday into the mid 80s on Sunday; overnight lows will return to the 60s, which is still comfortable and seasonable for this time of year.

Despite the warming trend into next week, we don’t have a big uptick in humidity to worry about. The dew points will certainly climb a bit from where they are today, but we don’t have anything that would be considered “muggy” in the forecast.

The tropics, meanwhile, are still active. What was once a tropical storm is now a hurricane, and Sam will continue to strengthen over the next few days as it heads west-northwest way out in the Atlantic... we will monitor this system, but for now it has no threats to our area or the United States. There are a few other “areas of interest” that the National Hurricane Center is watching, but none of those are likely to impact us, either.

