Food for Thought 9/23

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

High Scores

China Sea (1760 Carter Hill Rd.): 95

Taco Bell (5380 Atlanta Hwy.): 95

Green Papaya Lao-Thai Cuisine (409 Coliseum Blvd.): 90

Burger King (4010 Atlanta Hwy.): 94

NYC Gyro II (1403 Maxwell Blvd.): 95

McDonald’s (5765 Atlanta Hwy.): 97

Low Scores

Jack’s (855 Taylor Rd.): 88

Priority item: Clean dishes were stacked on top of each other while still wet.

Purple Cow (215 Dickerson St.): 87

Priority item: An employee was handling food without proper hair restraints

Pacecar (1115 Ann St.): 82

Priority item: The soda spouts and slushy nozzles contained mold

