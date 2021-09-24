Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Food for Thought 9/23

Food For Thought (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Food For Thought (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High Scores

China Sea (1760 Carter Hill Rd.): 95

Taco Bell (5380 Atlanta Hwy.): 95

Green Papaya Lao-Thai Cuisine (409 Coliseum Blvd.): 90

Burger King (4010 Atlanta Hwy.): 94

NYC Gyro II (1403 Maxwell Blvd.): 95

McDonald’s (5765 Atlanta Hwy.): 97

Low Scores

Jack’s (855 Taylor Rd.): 88

Priority item: Clean dishes were stacked on top of each other while still wet.

Purple Cow (215 Dickerson St.): 87

Priority item: An employee was handling food without proper hair restraints

Pacecar (1115 Ann St.): 82

Priority item: The soda spouts and slushy nozzles contained mold

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with murder in David Drive shooting
Police have charged an 18-year-old for an April shooting in Montgomery.
Suspect charged after victim loses kidney in Montgomery shooting
Quandrious Harris (left) and Yashiaka Brown (right) have been charged with first-degree robbery...
2 arrested in separate Montgomery robberies
Montgomery police are asking the public to help locate a missing man.
Montgomery police searching for missing man
Body of missing Alabama A&M alum Jelani Day found
Body of missing Alabama A&M alum Jelani Day found

Latest News

Food for Thought: March 15
Food for Thought 9/16
Food for Thought 9/16
Food for Thought 9/16
Food for Thought 9/10
Food for Thought 9/10
Food for Thought: March 15
Food for Thought 9/9