Friday Night Football Fever: Week 6
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!
Thursday night games:
- Jeff Davis vs. Carver [VIDEO RECAP]
- Bessemer Academy vs. Autauga Academy [VIDEO RECAP]
Friday night games:
- Montgomery Academy vs. Catholic
- Wewahitchka vs. Valiant Cross
- Bessemer City vs. Lanier
- Holtville vs. Marbury
- Calhoun vs. Verbena
- Eufaula vs. Stanhope Elmore
- Hoover vs. Prattville
- Francis Marion vs. Autaugaville
- Highland Home vs. Brantley
- Goshen vs. Luverne
- Wetumpka vs. Greenville
