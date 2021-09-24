Advertise
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 6

Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also submit pictures at the bottom of this page.

You can also call in a score at 334-284-5276.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday night games:

Friday night games:

  • Montgomery Academy vs. Catholic
  • Wewahitchka vs. Valiant Cross
  • Bessemer City vs. Lanier
  • Holtville vs. Marbury
  • Calhoun vs. Verbena
  • Eufaula vs. Stanhope Elmore
  • Hoover vs. Prattville
  • Francis Marion vs. Autaugaville
  • Highland Home vs. Brantley
  • Goshen vs. Luverne
  • Wetumpka vs. Greenville

