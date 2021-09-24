Advertise
Man killed in Friday afternoon Montgomery shooting

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon, according to Montgomery police.

Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said officers and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Montview Court at 2:30 p.m. regarding reports of a person having been shot.

Montview Court is located just off West Fairview Avenue near a small shopping center.

Montgomery police on the scene of a fatal shooting at a shopping center on West Fairview Avenue.
Montgomery police on the scene of a fatal shooting at a shopping center on West Fairview Avenue.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

A WSFA 12 News viewer shared photos of a large police presence at Jackson Hospital.

Multiple Montgomery police units followed a vehicle to Jackson Hospital Friday afternoon.
Multiple Montgomery police units followed a vehicle to Jackson Hospital Friday afternoon.(Source: Tametria Conner Dantzler)

Officers learned the male victim was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle where Coleman confirmed the victim was pronounced dead.

No further information could be released as police continue to investigate the shooting.

