Man killed in Friday afternoon Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon, according to Montgomery police.

Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said officers and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Montview Court at 2:30 p.m. regarding reports of a person having been shot.

Montview Court is located just off West Fairview Avenue near a small shopping center.

Montgomery police on the scene of a fatal shooting at a shopping center on West Fairview Avenue. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A WSFA 12 News viewer shared photos of a large police presence at Jackson Hospital.

Multiple Montgomery police units followed a vehicle to Jackson Hospital Friday afternoon. (Source: Tametria Conner Dantzler)

Officers learned the male victim was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle where Coleman confirmed the victim was pronounced dead.

No further information could be released as police continue to investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.