Montgomery non-profit hosts ‘Hope for Haiti’ fundraiser for children, families in need

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hundreds came out to a benefit concert to raise funds for the hurting Haitian community. The Caribbean Country was struck by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake back in August, adding to an already established list of tragedies.

“With the earthquake, and with the tropical storm, and then also the presidential assassination back in July, Haiti’s just been through a really, really rough time,” Children’s Hope development director Wesley Braswell said.

The nonprofit – which serves Haitian children, families, elderly and more – has been going for 11 years now.

“We are very sad for those who are struggling and hurting and having a hard time right now, but thankful that we have an opportunity to help some of them,” Braswell said.

Help that was provided through the “Hope for Haiti” fundraiser at First Baptist Church Montgomery. The concert featured musicians Shane and Shane.

The organizer said this benefit concert is raising dollars for a Haitian led initiative that takes children in – 55 right now, supplies food to the elderly, and provides medical care to around 6,000 patients a year.

Additionally, the organization assists in providing 650 kids with education.

“That’s the best part is that I can do something here in Montgomery, that’s going to affect the life of someone in Haiti directly,” he said.

At least 700 attended in-person and virtually, Braswell said. Tickets were $100. It was a price tag that gave the gift of a better life.

“We want to provide not a handout but a hand up and allow Haitians to be able to reach other Haitians and help other Haitians,” he added.

Extending a helping hand from over 1,200 miles away.

Those who missed the event can go to childrenshope.com to donate.

