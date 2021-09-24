Montgomery Planning Commission passes renaming of street for civil rights lawyer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery Planning Commission unanimously passed a recommendation to rename Jeff Davis Avenue for civil rights lawyer Fred Gray.

The recommendation to rename the street to Fred D. Gray Avenue was passed during the commission meeting Thursday.

Among Gray’s decades of work, he was one of Rosa Parks’ attorneys in her arrest, represented Martin Luther King Jr. a number of times, and helped in the legal fight to allow African American students to learn at the University of Alabama.

Gray grew up on the street.

The planning commission recommendation will head to the city council.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.