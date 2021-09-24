Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Montgomery Planning Commission passes renaming of street for civil rights lawyer

The City of Montgomery Planning Commission unanimously passed a recommendation to rename Jeff...
The City of Montgomery Planning Commission unanimously passed a recommendation to rename Jeff Davis Avenue for civil rights lawyer Fred Gray.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery Planning Commission unanimously passed a recommendation to rename Jeff Davis Avenue for civil rights lawyer Fred Gray.

The recommendation to rename the street to Fred D. Gray Avenue was passed during the commission meeting Thursday.

Among Gray’s decades of work, he was one of Rosa Parks’ attorneys in her arrest, represented Martin Luther King Jr. a number of times, and helped in the legal fight to allow African American students to learn at the University of Alabama.

Gray grew up on the street.

The planning commission recommendation will head to the city council.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with murder in David Drive shooting
Police have charged an 18-year-old for an April shooting in Montgomery.
Suspect charged after victim loses kidney in Montgomery shooting
Quandrious Harris (left) and Yashiaka Brown (right) have been charged with first-degree robbery...
2 arrested in separate Montgomery robberies
Montgomery police are asking the public to help locate a missing man.
Montgomery police searching for missing man
Body of missing Alabama A&M alum Jelani Day found
Body of missing Alabama A&M alum Jelani Day found

Latest News

Food For Thought (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Food for Thought 9/23
Police and fire medics responded to the area of Carter Hill Road and West Street at 5 p.m....
Motorcyclist critically injured in Montgomery crash
The September 23, 2001 tragedy was one of the deadliest mine disasters in decades.
Family members remember 13 men killed in Brookwood mining accident 20 years ago
Shortage of skilled workers in Alabama despite improving unemployment rate
Shortage of skilled workers in Alabama despite improving unemployment rate