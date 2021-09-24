Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

‘Mothers of Gynecology’ monument to be unveiled Friday

Mothers of Gynecology statue unveiled in Montgomery.
Mothers of Gynecology statue unveiled in Montgomery.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Bethany Davis
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new monument will be unveiled Friday, the first of its kind in the country. It honors three women who never got the credit for the role they played in modern-day women’s healthcare.

In the 1800s, three women- Anarcha, Lucy, and Betsey, were enslaved by Montgomery Dr. J. Marion Sims. He performed a number of experimental surgeries on them without their consent and without any anesthesia.

Michelle Browder is the artist who created this monument using discarded pieces of steel, copper. What will be unveiled Friday is a 15-foot tall monument to honor those women and what they went through, and how their experience paved the way for the healthcare women experience today.

Because Sims is known as the “father of gynecology”, Browder calls the women of her monument the “Mothers of Gynecology”.

The monument is on Mildred street in Montgomery, just down the street from the National Memorial for Peace and Justice. A weekend full of events is planned for the unveiling.

September 24:

  • 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at The More Up Campus - 17 Mildred Street (Outdoor event) • A Private Unveiling of the Mothers of Gynecology (by invitation) • A Tour of The More Up Campus featuring plans of The More Up Travel Center and The Creative Change-makers Museum • Light Dinner

September 25:

  • 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The More Up Campus - 17 Mildred Street Donation of $10.00/ticket No admission cost for children. • Public Unveiling of The Mothers of Gynecology • Tickets.
  • 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at The Mothers Of Gynecology Tour - 17 Mildred Street $31.50/ticket • The Mothers Bus Tour featuring New Civil Rights Sanctuaries
  • 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Westcott Plantation at The King’s Canvas - 1413 Oak Street • Live Art, Real History, and Good Food

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing Alabama A&M alum Jelani Day found
Body of missing Alabama A&M alum Jelani Day found
Montgomery police are asking the public to help locate a missing man.
Montgomery police searching for missing man
James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with murder in David Drive shooting
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Police and fire medics responded to the area of Carter Hill Road and West Street at 5 p.m....
Motorcyclist critically injured in Montgomery crash

Latest News

Hospital bed rolling down the hallway.
Alabama leading US in COVID-19 death rate over last week
COVID-19 transmission rates remain high in 64 of Alabama's 67 counties.
Alabamians urged to stay vigilant amid dropping COVID case numbers
Alabama currently has the nation’s highest death rate for COVID-19,
Alabama leading US in COVID-19 death rate over last week
A total of 3,802 cases were reported for the week among students and staff by all the state’s...
Alabama’s public schools continue to see drop in COVID-19 cases