Motorcyclist dies after Thursday evening Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A motorcyclist who was critically injured in a Thursday evening crash has died from his injuries, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed.

Sedrick Adams, 32, of Montgomery, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle in the area of Carter Hill Road and West Street when he was involved in a two-vehicle collision around 5 p.m.

Police and fire medics responded to the scene and transported Adams to an area hospital in life-threatening condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 2015 Chevy Silverado, was not injured.

MPD said the investigation into the cause of the deadly crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.