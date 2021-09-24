Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies after Thursday evening Montgomery crash

A motorcyclist who was critically injured in a Thursday evening crash has died from his...
A motorcyclist who was critically injured in a Thursday evening crash has died from his injuries, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A motorcyclist who was critically injured in a Thursday evening crash has died from his injuries, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed.

Sedrick Adams, 32, of Montgomery, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle in the area of Carter Hill Road and West Street when he was involved in a two-vehicle collision around 5 p.m.

Police and fire medics responded to the scene and transported Adams to an area hospital in life-threatening condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 2015 Chevy Silverado, was not injured.

MPD said the investigation into the cause of the deadly crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing Alabama A&M alum Jelani Day found
Body of missing Alabama A&M alum Jelani Day found
Montgomery police are asking the public to help locate a missing man.
Montgomery police searching for missing man
Police and fire medics responded to the area of Carter Hill Road and West Street at 5 p.m....
Motorcyclist critically injured in Montgomery crash
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with murder in David Drive shooting

Latest News

Ministry provides sense of home for Montgomery homeless
Ministry provides sense of home for Montgomery homeless
Sunny and quiet weather for the next week...
Fall-like weather continues through the weekend!
Dr. Scott Harris on Sept. 24, 2021
‘These are our friends’: Alabama still seeing high number of COVID-19 deaths
The Shelby County Coroner has identified the victim as Robert Brian Hubbard of Clanton. He was...
UPDATE: Man, 36, killed in Calera train accident