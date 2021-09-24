Advertise
Opelika Police Dept. searching for missing Ga. man, last seen leaving Lee Co. Justice Center
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing Georgia man.

21-year-old Abdul Hakeem Rasheed, of McDonough, Ga., was last seen leaving the Lee County Justice Center at 1:50 p.m. on September 22.

Rasheed has facial hair and is 5-foot-8. His clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Rasheed, contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.

