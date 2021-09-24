Police: Semi-truck stolen in Dadeville

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dadeville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen semi-truck.

Authorities say the truck, a 2006 Kenworth Semi-Truck, was stolen Sept. 17 within city limits. CLT decals are located on the doors and the number 13 on both sides of the hood. There is no license plate on the truck.

After the truck was stolen, the offenders went to Alexander City and stole a 48 foot flatbed loaded with lumber, according to officials. The license plate on the trailer is 31TR645B.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Dadeville police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.

