Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Supreme Court sets Barrett ceremonial swearing-in for Oct. 1

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett speaks to an audience at the 30th...
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett speaks to an audience at the 30th anniversary of the University of Louisville McConnell Center in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.(Timothy D. Easley | AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will hold a ceremonial swearing-in for Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Oct. 1, delayed by nearly a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Attendance for the courtroom ceremony will be by invitation only, the court said Friday. The building remains closed to the public.

There was no word Friday whether former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump would be at the swearing-in, known as an investiture. They did attend the ceremony for Trump’s other two high court appointees, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Barrett was confirmed by the Senate, 52-48, just days before the 2020 presidential election to take the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and entrench a conservative majority on the high court. She was officially sworn in in late October.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing Alabama A&M alum Jelani Day found
Body of missing Alabama A&M alum Jelani Day found
Montgomery police are asking the public to help locate a missing man.
Montgomery police searching for missing man
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with murder in David Drive shooting
Police and fire medics responded to the area of Carter Hill Road and West Street at 5 p.m....
Motorcyclist critically injured in Montgomery crash

Latest News

Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Official says only 225 migrants remain in Texas border town
Dr. Scott Harris on Sept. 24, 2021
State health officer discusses Alabama's large numbers of COVID-19 deaths
Students lined the streets to welcome their bus driver home.
Students welcome bus driver home after he was hospitalized with COVID-19 for 266 days
FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
Man punches nurse for vaccinating wife without his consent, police say