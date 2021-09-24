Three adults, unborn child dead after murder-suicide on Misty Lane near Hwy. 80 in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Police are on the scene of a murder-suicide near Highway 80 in Phenix City.

According to Russell County Assistant District Attorney Mallory Hatfield, three adults and an unborn baby are dead after a murder-suicide.

On September 24, police responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of US Highway 80, near Misty Lane. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim dead with a gunshot wound.

A pregnant female victim was then discovered with gunshot wounds. She was not responsive, but was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown for treatment. Upon arrival, the victim was pronounced dead by the on-duty medical staff. An attempt to save the unborn child was made, but the child also was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

The identity of all three victims have not yet been released.

Witnesses said a male ran from the scene and went into the wood line off Highway 80. A perimeter was set up and a tracking dog was brought in from the Russell County Sheriff’s Department. ALEA brought in aerial support. The suspect was found dead by what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, at a camp site that was set up inside the wood line.

Phenix City police says this incident was a result of a domestic violence encounter.

This is an on-going investigation. As this investigation is conducted more information may be released at a later time. Anyone with information should call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611.

