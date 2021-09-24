UPDATE: Man, 36, killed in Calera train accident

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police say one person has died after a train accident Friday morning.

The Shelby County Coroner has identified the victim as Robert Brian Hubbard of Clanton. He was 36.

Authorities say Hubbard’s truck left I-65 north and fell onto the railroad tracks below on Highway 22 at Hope Mountain Baptist Church.

According to a Facebook post by Calera Police, the investigation involves multiple agencies and it will be several hours before the train can be moved reopening Highway 22.

