UPDATE: Man, 36, killed in Calera train accident

The Shelby County Coroner has identified the victim as Robert Brian Hubbard of Clanton. He was...
The Shelby County Coroner has identified the victim as Robert Brian Hubbard of Clanton. He was 36.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police say one person has died after a train accident Friday morning.

The Shelby County Coroner has identified the victim as Robert Brian Hubbard of Clanton. He was 36.

Authorities say Hubbard’s truck left I-65 north and fell onto the railroad tracks below on Highway 22 at Hope Mountain Baptist Church.

According to a Facebook post by Calera Police, the investigation involves multiple agencies and it will be several hours before the train can be moved reopening Highway 22.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

