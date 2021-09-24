WSFA 12 News welcomes Meteorologist Nick Gunter to team

Advertise
WSFA 12 News welcomes Nick Gunter as the newest member of the WSFA 12 First Alert Weather Team.
WSFA 12 News welcomes Nick Gunter as the newest member of the WSFA 12 First Alert Weather Team.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is excited to announce Nick Gunter as the newest member of the WSFA 12 First Alert Weather Team!

A native of Florence, Alabama, Nick brings with him more than seven years of on-air weather forecasting experience from previous stints at TV stations in Tennessee and Mississippi. He’s also lived in Texas and Arkansas.

The variety of places and their different climates helped steer Nick into his career as a meteorologist. After high school, he attended Mississippi State University where he graduated Cum Laude honors with a bachelor’s degree in geosciences, majoring in broadcast meteorology and minoring in communication.

Nick comes to WSFA 12 News from our sister station, WMC-TV in Memphis, where he served Tennessee viewers with critical weather information for three years.

“We are very excited to have Nick join the WSFA 12 News family,” said WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Josh Johnson. “He brings a wealth of experience, impressive weather knowledge and a service-minded approach to our team.”

When not forecasting the weather, Nick enjoys spending valuable time with his family and friends and cheering for both the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers. He also likes trying new foods, traveling across the country, and watching the latest must see tv shows and movies.

Nick will join Josh, Amanda and Tyler as an on-air member of the team in the coming days.

