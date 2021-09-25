Auburn escapes with win against Georgia State

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers escaped with a win against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Tigers offense finished the day with 419 total yards. Bo Nix finished with 156 passing yards.

With 8:34 left in the first quarter, the Panthers were the first to get on the board with a 32 yard field goal from Noel Ruiz. The Tigers answer back with an Anders Carlson 40-yard field goal.

With less than three minutes in the first, Carlson makes a 23-yard field goal to put the Tigers in the lead.

The Tigers had the lead 6-3 going into the second quarter.

But the Panthers strike. Quarterback Darren Grainger finds wide receiver Jamari Thrash for the 12-yard touchdown.

The Tigers would answer with a 27-yard field goal. With nine minutes left in the second quarter, Georgia State had the lead 10-9.

The Panthers would extend their lead. With 7:29 left before halftime, Grainger to tight end Roger Carter for the seven-yard touchdown.

With 2:54 left in the second quarter, Carlson kicks a 45-yard field goal to add points to the board for the Tigers.

However, the Panthers answer. Running back Tucker Gregg takes it 50-yards for the Panthers score.

The Panther had the lead 24-12 going into halftime.

With 4:44 left in the third quarter, the Tigers strike. Colby Wooden blocks the punt and Barton Lester falls on the ball in the endzone for the Tigers first touchdown score of the game.

The Panthers had the 24-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

With 45 seconds left in the game, the Tigers would take the lead. TJ Finley finds Shedrick Jackson in the endzone for the 10-yard touchdown.

The Tigers go for the two-point conversion. Finley connects with Kobe Hudson for the score.

Auburn strikes again. Smoke Monday picks off Grainger and takes it home 36-yards to extend the Tigers’ lead with 31 seconds left to in the game.

The Tigers won took down the Panthers 34-24.

Finley finished with 97 passing yards and one touchdown.

Auburn is 3-1 in the season. They’ll head to Death Valley to take on the Louisiana State Tigers with kick at 8 p.m.

