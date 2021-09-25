Advertise
Car crash claims life of Geneva County man

Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.(WCAX)
By Justin Walker
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A Thursday night crash has claimed the life of a Hartford man.

Phillip E. Herman, 40, was fatally injured when the 2014 Ford Mustang he was driving ran off the roadway overturned and struck a tree.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 7:22 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.

Herman was transported to the Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola Fla., where he died due to his injuries. The crash occurred on Alabama 52 near the 31 mile marker, approximately one mile east of Geneva.

Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

