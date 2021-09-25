Advertise
FBI joins search for 2-year-old who disappeared from apartment complex in La.

By Perry Robinson and WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a missing toddler who disappeared from a residence at an apartment complex on Friday.

Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen, according to WAFB.

She was last seen by her stepfather when he took a nap at the residence at approximately 1:00 p.m. Friday. When the siblings arrived home from school at approximately 4:15 p.m., the apartment door was open and the child was missing. She is believed to be in imminent danger.

According to Lanaya Cardwell, Nevaeh’s mother, she was at work when she got a call reporting her daughter was missing from the apartment.

Nevaeh has black hair, brown eyes, and weighs around 20 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow dress with pineapples and no shoes.

The FBI is working with local authorities to help locate the toddler. Agents from the FBI’s New Orleans field office and the FBI’s Jackson, Mississippi field office have joined the search.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911, the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000 or the FBI’s New Orleans office at 504-816-3000

Copyright 2021 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

