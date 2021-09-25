Huntingdon finds 1st win of season against Brevard College

BREVARD, N.C. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks found their first win of the season against the Brevard College Tornadoes.

Landon Cotney and the Hawks offense finished the day with 284 total yards. Cotney ended the game with 79 passing yards and one touchdown.

The Tornados were the first to strike. With 13:27 left in the opening quarter, Mitchell Yonder takes the ball four-yards for the touchdown.

The Hawks got on the board with seconds left in the first quarter. Running back Kahari McReynolds runs the ball four-yards for the score to tie it up 7-7 going into the second quarter.

With 4:34 left before halftime, Huntingdon extends their lead. Cotney keeps the ball and goes to the endzone for the one-yard touchdown.

The Hawks had the lead 14-7 going into halftime.

With 9:33 left in the third quarter, linebacker Casey Peppers picks up the fumble and takes it 3-yards to add more points to the board for the Hawks.

Huntingdon carried the lead 21-7 heading into fourth quarter.

With two seconds left to play, Brevard adds to the board. Eli Carr finds Dalton Cole in the endzone for the touchdown.

The Hawks took down the Tornadoes 21-14.

Huntingdon is now 1-2 this season. They’ll return home to take on Methodist with kick at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.