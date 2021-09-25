Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Man killed in Friday afternoon Montgomery shooting identified

Montgomery police on the scene of a fatal shooting at a shopping center on West Fairview Avenue.
Montgomery police on the scene of a fatal shooting at a shopping center on West Fairview Avenue.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man killed in a Friday afternoon shooting in Montgomery has been identified as 21-year-old Quenzavious Jackson, of Montgomery, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Montview Court at 2:30 p.m. in regards to reports of a person having been shot. Montview Court is located just off West Fairview Avenue near a small shopping center.

Responding officers did not find Jackson at the scene.

According to police, Jackson was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the incident was initially rule a homicide. But, after further investigation, police are conducting a death investigation. No other details about the investigation were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a fatal shooting at a shopping center on West Fairview Avenue.
Man killed in Friday afternoon Montgomery shooting
Heavy police presence on Hwy. 80, Misty Lane in Phenix City
UPDATE: Victims ID’d in triple murder-suicide on Misty Lane near Hwy. 80 in Phenix City
A motorcyclist who was critically injured in a Thursday evening crash has died from his...
Motorcyclist dies after Thursday evening Montgomery crash
Authorities have arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing her husband in the neck.
Woman charged with murder in fatal stabbing of man in Selma
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 6

Latest News

Tailgater shot at Fairfield football game; no suspects in custody
Tailgater shot at Fairfield football game; no suspects in custody
Sunny, dry and warm weather continues
Spectacular September Saturday!
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 6
Fitzgerald Museum awards Rick Bragg 2021 Literary Prize
Fitzgerald Museum awards Rick Bragg its 2021 Literary Prize