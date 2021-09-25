Man killed in Friday afternoon Montgomery shooting identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man killed in a Friday afternoon shooting in Montgomery has been identified as 21-year-old Quenzavious Jackson, of Montgomery, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Montview Court at 2:30 p.m. in regards to reports of a person having been shot. Montview Court is located just off West Fairview Avenue near a small shopping center.

Responding officers did not find Jackson at the scene.

According to police, Jackson was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the incident was initially rule a homicide. But, after further investigation, police are conducting a death investigation. No other details about the investigation were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

