Man killed in Friday afternoon Montgomery shooting identified
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man killed in a Friday afternoon shooting in Montgomery has been identified as 21-year-old Quenzavious Jackson, of Montgomery, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Montview Court at 2:30 p.m. in regards to reports of a person having been shot. Montview Court is located just off West Fairview Avenue near a small shopping center.
Responding officers did not find Jackson at the scene.
According to police, Jackson was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle where he was later pronounced dead.
Police said the incident was initially rule a homicide. But, after further investigation, police are conducting a death investigation. No other details about the investigation were immediately available.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.