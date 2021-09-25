Montgomery mayor proclaims Sept. 24 as Bill Gary Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has proclaimed Sept. 24 as Bill Gary Day in Montgomery.

Bill Gary was a student athlete at Sidney Lanier High School. He was recruited, then offered a full ride to the University of Alabama by the legendary Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant.

Although prevented to play due to a life-changing injury, he still attended the college on an academic scholarship and graduated with a degree in criminal justice which led to a storied career with the United States Federal Government.

Bill Gary passed away in 2018

There is now a scholarship set up for high school athletes who are no longer able to pursue their collegiate athletic path due to injury.

“If we can take some of this Bill Gary Foundation and allow him to continue to be the hero for this community, that he was for me, my own family, and all that knew him, then he’s done what my father has asked him to do. He’s left this place better than he found it. And truly, I hope God said job well done,” said Brian Gary, Bill Gary’s brother and director of philanthropy.

The proclamation comes on what would have been his 60th birthday.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.