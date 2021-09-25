Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Obese Alabamians may be at risk of more severe COVID-19 complications

39% of Alabamians self-reported as obese, according to the CDC.
39% of Alabamians self-reported as obese, according to the CDC.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whether you are lifting weights or taking a stroll, it is no secret that exercise is beneficial for you, but the Alabama Department of Public Health said it could also reduce your chances of severe COVID-19 complications.

“We do tend to have a population that is more overweight than some other states, and sometimes people don’t think of overweight as being a risk factor,” Dr. Karen Landers said.

Thirty-nine percent of Alabamians self-reported as obese - and Alabama is not alone. A total of sixteen states now has an adult obesity prevalence at or above 35%, according to the CDC.

Landers said these individuals are more vulnerable to poor COVID-related outcomes.

She recommends figuring out your body mass index, or BMI, either on your own or by visiting your doctor.

“Continue to speak with your healthcare provider,” Landers said.

“Speak with your medical home and take your doctor’s advice,” the medical professional added. “Again, even the absence of COVID, we all could have healthier lifestyle habits and healthier weights.”

Healthy lifestyle habits that married couple Dustin and Claire Bryan take seriously.

“We went and ran on a trail for about 30 minutes, and then we went to Crunch, and then we did a little CrossFit workout,” Claire Bryan said at Blount Cultural Park in Montgomery.

The couple was getting out to exercise in the sunshine.

“I exercise cause I know that just my physical health depends on it,” Dustin Bryan said.

Additional information on U.S. obesity prevalence, and COVID-19 risks associated with being overweight, is made available on the CDC website.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing Alabama A&M alum Jelani Day found
Body of missing Alabama A&M alum Jelani Day found
Montgomery police are asking the public to help locate a missing man.
Montgomery police searching for missing man
James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with murder in David Drive shooting
Police and fire medics responded to the area of Carter Hill Road and West Street at 5 p.m....
Motorcyclist critically injured in Montgomery crash
Montgomery police on the scene of a fatal shooting at a shopping center on West Fairview Avenue.
Man killed in Friday afternoon Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their...
EXPLAINER: Millions eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots in US
Dr. Scott Harris on Sept. 24, 2021
‘These are our friends’: Alabama still seeing high number of COVID-19 deaths
Dr. Scott Harris on Sept. 24, 2021
'These are our friends': Alabama still seeing high number of COVID-19 deaths
ADPH updates on latest COVID-19 cases, vaccines and treatment
ADPH updates on latest COVID-19 cases, vaccines and treatment