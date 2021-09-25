Advertise
Overturned vehicle closes Ann Street SB exit

The southbound exit ramp to Ann Street off of Interstate 85 is closed after a vehicle overturned, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.(Source: Alabama Department of Transportation)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The exit ramp to Ann Street off of Interstate 85 southbound is closed after a vehicle overturned, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALGO reports the wreck happened on the ramp. The vehicle, an 18-wheeler, is blocking the ramp.

Details about the crash or if anyone was injured are not known.

Drivers are being advised to seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

