Overturned vehicle closes Ann Street SB exit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The exit ramp to Ann Street off of Interstate 85 southbound is closed after a vehicle overturned, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALGO reports the wreck happened on the ramp. The vehicle, an 18-wheeler, is blocking the ramp.

Details about the crash or if anyone was injured are not known.

Drivers are being advised to seek an alternate route.

