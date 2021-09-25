Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Tailgater shot at Fairfield football game; no suspects in custody

Tailgater shot at Fairfield football game; no suspects in custody
Tailgater shot at Fairfield football game; no suspects in custody(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A man attending a tailgating event at a Fairfield High School home game Friday night was shot in the buttocks, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The shots rang out around 9:45 p.m. as the Fairfield, Jackson-Olin game was underway.

The game was suspended as deputies searched the area but the offender was never found.

They believe the gunfire originated from a nearby abandoned house, The victim does not believe he was targeted.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The game is scheduled to resume Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a fatal shooting at a shopping center on West Fairview Avenue.
Man killed in Friday afternoon Montgomery shooting
Heavy police presence on Hwy. 80, Misty Lane in Phenix City
UPDATE: Victims ID’d in triple murder-suicide on Misty Lane near Hwy. 80 in Phenix City
A motorcyclist who was critically injured in a Thursday evening crash has died from his...
Motorcyclist dies after Thursday evening Montgomery crash
Authorities have arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing her husband in the neck.
Woman charged with murder in fatal stabbing of man in Selma
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 6

Latest News

Montgomery police on the scene of a fatal shooting at a shopping center on West Fairview Avenue.
Man killed in Friday afternoon Montgomery shooting identified
Sunny, dry and warm weather continues
Spectacular September Saturday!
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 6
Fitzgerald Museum awards Rick Bragg 2021 Literary Prize
Fitzgerald Museum awards Rick Bragg its 2021 Literary Prize