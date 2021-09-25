Advertise
Tracking more pleasant weather to wrap up the weekend!

Good news! If you loved the weather on Saturday, we are forecasting much the same for Sunday.
By Nick Gunter
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a very pleasant Saturday across the area. The good news is, if you loved the weather today, get ready! We are forecasting more of the same for Sunday.

The mainly clear conditions will continue through the evening and into the overnight period tonight. Overnight lows will again fall into the upper 50s, giving way for another crisp, fall morning tomorrow. The sunny weather will prevail again tomorrow with highs topping out in the middle 80s and lows again falling into the upper 50s to lower 60s for Sunday night.

WSFA First Alert 7-Day Forecast for Sat 9/25
WSFA First Alert 7-Day Forecast for Sat 9/25(WSFA)

Rain chances look to remain on the very low end of the scale as we push through the start and end of the week ahead. Afternoon highs will start a slow climb back into the middle to upper 80s by mid-week. Each day will keep with a mix of sun and clouds and rain chances stay on the very, very low end of the scale. Humidity values will also remain in check for the week ahead, meaning we won’t have to contend with the overly sticky factor, that we dealt with most of the summer. Overnight lows for the week ahead will creep back into the upper to middle 60s.

While our weather is looking pleasant in the state of Alabama, we continue to watch the tropics. The National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Sam. The major hurricane will keep its strong status as it churns over the warm Atlantic Ocean waters. While Sam looks to have no impacts to Alabama, we will continue to watch this storm closely as it continues its track westward towards the United States.

Tracking Hurricane Sam
Tracking Hurricane Sam(WSFA)

The National Hurricane Center is also watching Subtropical Depression Teresa, the good news with that storm is it will stay out to sea, in the Atlantic Ocean and looks to dissipate over the next few days.

