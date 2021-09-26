Advertise
Alabama rolls over Southern Miss, 63 to 14

Alabama beats Southern Miss
Alabama beats Southern Miss(University of Alabama | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Alex Jones
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - After escaping with a win over the Florida Gators last week, the Crimson Tide started off their game against Southern Miss in a dynamic way.

Alabama scores on the very first play of the game, and the Tide scored 42 points in the first half as they roll over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, 63 to 14.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams got the scoring started off with a 100 yard kickoff return to put the Tide on the board first, one of two return touchdowns he had in the game. Williams made another big play in the first half, scoring on an 81-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Bryce Young. That was just one of four touchdowns Young threw in the first half, as he had only two incompletions. Young finished with 5 passing touchdowns on the day to just one interception. Freshman quarterback Jalen Milroe threw his first career touchdown, a 24 yard pass to Javon Baker.

Running backs Roydell Williams, Jase McClellan and Trey Sanders helped Alabama get the most rushing yards they’ve had in a game this season. .Williams led the team with 110 yards rushing and a touchdown, while McClellan caught a touchdown.

Alabama’s defense kept the Golden Eagles in check, only allowing seven points in the first half and just 14 for the game. After allowing more than 200 rushing yards last week, the Tide held the Golden Eagles to less than 100 yards rushing as a team this week. The Tide also got a key takeaway with DeMarco Hellams getting an interception off of Southern Miss quarterback Ty Keyes.

Alabama moves to 4-0 on the season. They’ll host the undefeated Ole Miss Rebels next Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

