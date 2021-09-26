Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Alabama State takes down Bethune-Cookman 38-24

The Alabama State Hornets took down the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Hornets Stadium Saturday.
The Alabama State Hornets took down the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Hornets Stadium Saturday.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets took down the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Hornets Stadium Saturday.

The Hornets offense finished the day with 378 total yards.

The Hornets strike first. With 10:12 left in the first quarter, Ryan Nettles finds receiver Wallace Corker for the 12-yard touchdown.

With 6:22 left in the first quarter, the Wildcats answered. Running back Jimmie Robinson III rans the ball four-yards for the touchdown.

The Hornets take the lead back. With 3:35 left to play in the quarter, Nettles finds receiver Jeremiah Hixon for the 20-yard touchdown.

Alabama State had the lead 14-7 going into the second quarter.

With 14:57, the Hornets strike again. Running back Jacory Merritt takes the ball one-yard for the touchdown.

The Wildcats answer with a 23-yard field goal from Dylan Moghaddam.

With 8:43, the Wildcats answer again. Robinson takes the ball three-yards for the touchdown.

The Hornets, however, extend their lead. Merritt takes the ball one-yard for his second touchdown of the night.

The Hornets carried the lead heading into halftime.

With 6:31 left in the third quarter, the Hornets answer. Running back Ezra Gray takes the ball two-yards for the touchdown.

Alabama State had the lead 38-17 heading into the final quarter of the game.

The Hornets extend their lead with a 30-yard field goal, 9:27 to go in the quarter.

With 8:11, the Wildcats answer. Quarterback Shannon Patrick finds tight end Kemari Averett for the 13-yard touchdown.

The Hornets defeated the Wildcats 38-24.

The Hornets are now 2-1 in the season. They’ll head to Tallahassee to take on Florida A&M with kickoff at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a fatal shooting at a shopping center on West Fairview Avenue.
Man killed in Friday afternoon Montgomery shooting
Heavy police presence on Hwy. 80, Misty Lane in Phenix City
UPDATE: Victims ID’d in triple murder-suicide on Misty Lane near Hwy. 80 in Phenix City
A motorcyclist who was critically injured in a Thursday evening crash has died from his...
Motorcyclist dies after Thursday evening Montgomery crash
Authorities have arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing her husband in the neck.
Woman charged with murder in fatal stabbing of man in Selma
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 6

Latest News

Tuskegee Golden Tigers
Tuskegee falls to Alabama A&M in the Gulf Coast Challenge
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball against Georgia State during the first...
Auburn escapes with win against Georgia State
Huntingdon Hawks football
Huntingdon finds 1st win of season against Brevard College
Huntingdon to play Brevard in USA South Athletic Conference
Huntingdon to play Brevard in USA South Athletic Conference