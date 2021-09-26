Alabama State takes down Bethune-Cookman 38-24

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets took down the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Hornets Stadium Saturday.

The Hornets offense finished the day with 378 total yards.

The Hornets strike first. With 10:12 left in the first quarter, Ryan Nettles finds receiver Wallace Corker for the 12-yard touchdown.

With 6:22 left in the first quarter, the Wildcats answered. Running back Jimmie Robinson III rans the ball four-yards for the touchdown.

The Hornets take the lead back. With 3:35 left to play in the quarter, Nettles finds receiver Jeremiah Hixon for the 20-yard touchdown.

Alabama State had the lead 14-7 going into the second quarter.

With 14:57, the Hornets strike again. Running back Jacory Merritt takes the ball one-yard for the touchdown.

The Wildcats answer with a 23-yard field goal from Dylan Moghaddam.

With 8:43, the Wildcats answer again. Robinson takes the ball three-yards for the touchdown.

The Hornets, however, extend their lead. Merritt takes the ball one-yard for his second touchdown of the night.

The Hornets carried the lead heading into halftime.

With 6:31 left in the third quarter, the Hornets answer. Running back Ezra Gray takes the ball two-yards for the touchdown.

Alabama State had the lead 38-17 heading into the final quarter of the game.

The Hornets extend their lead with a 30-yard field goal, 9:27 to go in the quarter.

With 8:11, the Wildcats answer. Quarterback Shannon Patrick finds tight end Kemari Averett for the 13-yard touchdown.

The Hornets defeated the Wildcats 38-24.

The Hornets are now 2-1 in the season. They’ll head to Tallahassee to take on Florida A&M with kickoff at 5 p.m.

