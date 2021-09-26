Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

COVID-19 booster shots available at different locations in Alabama

According to the CDC, shots are now recommended for several different groups of people. To...
According to the CDC, shots are now recommended for several different groups of people. To qualify, you must have already received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine and must wait six months for your second shot.
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Baptist Health’s vaccine clinic in Montgomery is just one of many locations across the state of Alabama offering COVID-19 booster doses based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidelines.

According to the CDC, shots are now recommended for several different groups of people. To qualify, you must have already received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine and must wait six months for your second shot.

The CDC and Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris recommends booster shots for:

  • People 65 and older and those in long-term care facilities
  • People 50 and up with underlying health conditions
  • People 18-49 with underlying health conditions
  • Frontline workers or people who work in environments with a high transmission rate

“Those two groups of people, the people 65 and up and 50 and up….if they’re more than six months out than they should receive a booster dose as soon as possible,” Harris said. “The CDC also says that people 18 and up with those underlying conditions ‘may’ receive a booster dose. People who at increased risk of COVID based on their occupational or institutional setting ‘may’ receive a booster dose. Our interpretation at this point, that will include, healthcare workers, first responders, educators, grocery store workers, and daycare workers, but, based on individual risk based on how often you interact with people, etc.”.

Harris emphasized these booster doses, right now, are only for people who qualify and completed both doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. For those who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, they are currently waiting for additional guidance from the CDC.

“Right now, there is no supporting data for mixing and matching vaccines,” Harris said.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a fatal shooting at a shopping center on West Fairview Avenue.
Man killed in Friday afternoon Montgomery shooting identified
The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 are closed after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening.
I-85 NB near Mitylene reopens after crash
Heavy police presence on Hwy. 80, Misty Lane in Phenix City
UPDATE: Victims ID’d in triple murder-suicide on Misty Lane near Hwy. 80 in Phenix City
Montgomery police on the scene of a fatal shooting at a shopping center on West Fairview Avenue.
Man killed in Friday afternoon Montgomery shooting
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 6

Latest News

Two hosts of "The View" received positive test results for COVID-19 moments before a scheduled...
COVID test drama plays out live on 'The View'
About 64% of eligible people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Progress seen in US COVID fight as boosters made available to some
At Baptist Health’s vaccine clinic in Montgomery, people of all ages have been getting...
More Alabama teens, adolescents getting vaccinated against COVID-19
Contracting traveling nurses in Alabama
Officials say traveling nurses will start next month in Alabama