I-85 NB near Mitylene reopens after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 have reopened after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials, the wreck happened at 7:15 p.m.

The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the crash happened past exit 11. That’s the Mitylene exit.

Injuries from the crash are unknown at this time.

