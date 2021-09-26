Advertise
I-85 NB near Mitylene reopens after crash

The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 are closed after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening.
The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 are closed after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening.(Source: Alabama Department of Transportation)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 have reopened after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials, the wreck happened at 7:15 p.m.

The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the crash happened past exit 11. That’s the Mitylene exit.

Injuries from the crash are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

