Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Report: ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ joins the search for Brian Laundrie

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - According to Newsweek, television’s Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is joining the search for Brian Laundrie, the wanted person of interest in connection with Gabby Petito’s disappearance and death.

Saturday afternoon, a video shows the reality star banging on the screen door of the North Port home Laundrie shares with his parents.

The family didn’t answer and Chapman, alongside his wife, left the home. Police had arrived at the house shortly after the couple was seen leaving.

In a statement to Newsweek, Chapman’s team said he wants to help bring justice for Gabby Petito’s death.

“Dog and Francie have experienced extreme loss themselves. Their hearts go out to Gabby’s family for what they’re going through and want to help bring justice for her death,” the statement reads.

Chapman wants anyone with information on Laundrie’s whereabouts to call 833-TELLDOG. All tips will remain confidential.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a fatal shooting at a shopping center on West Fairview Avenue.
Man killed in Friday afternoon Montgomery shooting identified
The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 are closed after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening.
I-85 NB near Mitylene reopens after crash
Heavy police presence on Hwy. 80, Misty Lane in Phenix City
UPDATE: Victims ID’d in triple murder-suicide on Misty Lane near Hwy. 80 in Phenix City
Montgomery police on the scene of a fatal shooting at a shopping center on West Fairview Avenue.
Man killed in Friday afternoon Montgomery shooting
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 6

Latest News

Sunday First Alert Forecast
Mostly sunny skies prevail again for Sunday
Sam has strengthened into the fourth major hurricane of the season.
Forecasters: Sam a major hurricane, but intensity to vary
Police say a 40-year-old mother and her 2-year-old son died after falling from the third level...
Police investigate fatal fall of mother, son at San Diego ballpark
Two hosts of "The View" received positive test results for COVID-19 moments before a scheduled...
COVID test drama plays out live on 'The View'