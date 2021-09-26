Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Troy falls to Louisiana-Monroe 29-16

The Troy Trojans fell to the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks Saturday.
The Troy Trojans fell to the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks Saturday.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (WSFA) -The Troy Trojans fell to the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks Saturday.

Taylor Powell and the Trojans offense finished the night with 364 total yards. Powell ended the night with 293 passing yards and one touchdown, but was intercepted once.

The Warhawks were the first to get on the board. Quarterback Rhett Rodriguez finds wide receiver Zach Jackson for the 23-yard touchdown.

Louisiana-Monroe had the lead 7-0 going into the second quarter.

The Warhawks extend their lead with a 26-yard field goal, 10:14 left in the quarter.

With 1:31 left before halftime, the Trojans get one the board with a 32-yard field goal.

The Trojans trailed behind the Warhawks 10-3 going into halftime.

With 11:56 left in the third quarter, the Warhawks extend their lead. Running back Andrew Henry takes the ball 40-yards for the touchdown.

With 8:57 left in the third, the Trojans answer. Powell finds wide receiver Luke Whittemore for the 49-yard touchdown.

The Warhawk, however, extended their lead with a 32-yard field goal.

The Warhawks had the lead 20-10 heading into the fourth quarter.

Louisiana-Monroe extends their lead. With 13:52 left in the game, Powell is sacked in the endzone by Ty Shelby for a safety.

The Warhawks add more points to the board. With 9:40 left to play, linebacker Ja’Cquez Williams intercepts the ball and takes it to the house for the 96-yard touchdown.

With 36 seconds left in the game, the Trojans answer. Powell finds Jamontez Woods in the endzone for the three-yard touchdown. The Trojans go for the two point conversion, but fail the attempt.

The Warhawks won 29-16.

The Warhawks offense finished the game with 297 total yards.

The Trojans are now 2-2 in the season. They’ll head to Columbia to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks with kick at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a fatal shooting at a shopping center on West Fairview Avenue.
Man killed in Friday afternoon Montgomery shooting
Heavy police presence on Hwy. 80, Misty Lane in Phenix City
UPDATE: Victims ID’d in triple murder-suicide on Misty Lane near Hwy. 80 in Phenix City
A motorcyclist who was critically injured in a Thursday evening crash has died from his...
Motorcyclist dies after Thursday evening Montgomery crash
Authorities have arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing her husband in the neck.
Woman charged with murder in fatal stabbing of man in Selma
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 6

Latest News

Alabama beats Southern Miss
Alabama rolls over Southern Miss, 63 to 14
The Alabama State Hornets took down the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Hornets Stadium Saturday.
Alabama State takes down Bethune-Cookman 38-24
Tuskegee Golden Tigers
Tuskegee falls to Alabama A&M in the Gulf Coast Challenge
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball against Georgia State during the first...
Auburn escapes with win against Georgia State