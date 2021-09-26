Troy falls to Louisiana-Monroe 29-16

MONROE, La. (WSFA) -The Troy Trojans fell to the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks Saturday.

Taylor Powell and the Trojans offense finished the night with 364 total yards. Powell ended the night with 293 passing yards and one touchdown, but was intercepted once.

The Warhawks were the first to get on the board. Quarterback Rhett Rodriguez finds wide receiver Zach Jackson for the 23-yard touchdown.

Louisiana-Monroe had the lead 7-0 going into the second quarter.

The Warhawks extend their lead with a 26-yard field goal, 10:14 left in the quarter.

With 1:31 left before halftime, the Trojans get one the board with a 32-yard field goal.

The Trojans trailed behind the Warhawks 10-3 going into halftime.

With 11:56 left in the third quarter, the Warhawks extend their lead. Running back Andrew Henry takes the ball 40-yards for the touchdown.

With 8:57 left in the third, the Trojans answer. Powell finds wide receiver Luke Whittemore for the 49-yard touchdown.

The Warhawk, however, extended their lead with a 32-yard field goal.

The Warhawks had the lead 20-10 heading into the fourth quarter.

Louisiana-Monroe extends their lead. With 13:52 left in the game, Powell is sacked in the endzone by Ty Shelby for a safety.

The Warhawks add more points to the board. With 9:40 left to play, linebacker Ja’Cquez Williams intercepts the ball and takes it to the house for the 96-yard touchdown.

With 36 seconds left in the game, the Trojans answer. Powell finds Jamontez Woods in the endzone for the three-yard touchdown. The Trojans go for the two point conversion, but fail the attempt.

The Warhawks won 29-16.

The Warhawks offense finished the game with 297 total yards.

The Trojans are now 2-2 in the season. They’ll head to Columbia to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks with kick at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.