Tuskegee falls to Alabama A&M in the Gulf Coast Challenge

MOBILE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers fell to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in the Gulf Coast Challenge.

Louis Williams and the Golden Tigers offense finished the day with 443 total yards. Williams competed with 210 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The Bulldogs were the first to strike. Aqeel Glass finds Dee Anderson for the 20-yard touchdown with 10:27 left in the opening quarter.

With 3:30 left in the quarter, the Bulldogs extend their lead with a 39-yard field goal made by Spencer Corey.

Alabama A&M had the lead 10-0 heading into the second quarter.

With just over 11 minutes left in the second quarter, the Bulldogs strike again. Glass to Anderson again for two-yard touchdown.

The Golden Tigers answer. With 6:41 left until halftime, Ivonte Patterson takes the ball six-yards to get Tuskegee on the board.

The Bulldogs carried the lead 17-7 going into halftime.

The Golden Tigers answer again. With 12:26 left to play in the quarter, Williams finds Steven Hodges for the eight-yard touchdown.

The Bulldogs would strike back. Glass finds Anderson for a third time to get the 30-yard touchdown.

With 7:30 left in the quarter, Alabama A&M extends their lead. Gary Quarles takes the ball eight-yards for the score.

The Bulldogs had the lead 31-14 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Tiger strike to start the fourth quarter. Patterson takes the ball one-yard for the touchdown.

With 12 minutes left to play, the Golden Tigers answer again. Williams finds Jamaal Pritchett for the 18-yard touchdown.

But, the Bulldogs answer back. With 10:45 left to play, Quarles takes the ball 44-yards for the touchdown.

With 5 minutes left to play, Alabama A&M extends their lead. Glass finds Odieu Hilaire for the 21-yard touchdown.

With 51 seconds left to play, Tuskegee answers. Patterson takes the ball to the endzone for his third touchdown of the game.

The Bulldogs won the game 45-35.

The Golden Tigers fall to 1-3 in the season. They back to Tuskegee to take on Clark Atlanta with kickoff at 1 p.m.

