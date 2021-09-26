Woman charged with murder in Saturday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman following a fatal shooting Saturday night.

Paige Towns, 22, of Montgomery, has been charged with the death of 19-year-old Carmen Booker, of Tennessee, according to police.

Around 8:50 p.m., police and fire medics responded to the 3600 block of Cloverdale Road regarding a person shot. There, they found Booker with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Booker was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

After further investigation, police took Towns into custody and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Center.

No further details about the shooting were released as police continue to investigate.

