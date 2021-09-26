Advertise
Woman charged with murder in Saturday night Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police have charged a woman following a fatal shooting Saturday night.
Montgomery police have charged a woman following a fatal shooting Saturday night.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman following a fatal shooting Saturday night.

Paige Towns, 22, of Montgomery, has been charged with the death of 19-year-old Carmen Booker, of Tennessee, according to police.

Around 8:50 p.m., police and fire medics responded to the 3600 block of Cloverdale Road regarding a person shot. There, they found Booker with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Booker was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

After further investigation, police took Towns into custody and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Center.

No further details about the shooting were released as police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

