Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

2 arrested after police chase, gun pointed at officers

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Two suspects are in custody and facing multiple charges after a two-county police chase Monday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 10 a.m. when a Wetumpka police officer attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop inside the Wetumpka city limits, according to Wetumpka Assistant Police Chief Ed Reeves. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit was started.

Wetumpka police pursued the vehicle, a white Toyota SUV, toward the Montgomery County line, noting the two occupants were tossing narcotics from the vehicle’s window. Reeves said shortly before the chase reached the county line, one of the suspects pointed a gun at the pursuing officers.

The chase continued into northern Montgomery County and through the Chisholm Community before Reeves said the suspects tried to turn back toward Elmore County.

The fleeing vehicle turned onto Lower Wetumpka Road and the chase continued until the driver tried to turn on Brooks Road, at which time he lost control of the vehicle. Wetumpka police took both suspects into custody without further incident.

The unidentified men were transported to the Elmore County Jail where Reeves said they’ll be booked for attempting to elude, drug possession and other charges.

No injuries were reported to either suspects or responding officers.

Reeves noted Wetumpka police were assisted by both the Elmore and Montgomery county sheriff’s offices.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged a woman following a fatal shooting Saturday night.
Woman charged with murder in Saturday night Montgomery shooting
The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 are closed after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening.
I-85 NB near Mitylene reopens after crash
16-year-old Mariannah Harding graduated high school in 2016 and college in 2021.
Montgomery 16-year-old graduates college, aiming for a second degree
Montgomery police on the scene of a fatal shooting at a shopping center on West Fairview Avenue.
Man killed in Friday afternoon Montgomery shooting identified
James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with murder in David Drive shooting

Latest News

.
2 arrested after Wetumpka chase Monday morning
Facebook announced the development of an Instagram Kids app in March, saying at the time that...
Facebook puts Instagram for kids on hold after pushback
(WSFA 12 News file photo)
Motorcyclist dies in late Saturday night Montgomery crash
The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Gavin Jerome Havis of Sylacauga. He lived at the...
Sylacauga Police investigating homicide at apartment complex