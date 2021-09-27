2 arrested after police chase, gun pointed at officers

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Two suspects are in custody and facing multiple charges after a two-county police chase Monday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 10 a.m. when a Wetumpka police officer attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop inside the Wetumpka city limits, according to Wetumpka Assistant Police Chief Ed Reeves. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit was started.

Wetumpka police pursued the vehicle, a white Toyota SUV, toward the Montgomery County line, noting the two occupants were tossing narcotics from the vehicle’s window. Reeves said shortly before the chase reached the county line, one of the suspects pointed a gun at the pursuing officers.

The chase continued into northern Montgomery County and through the Chisholm Community before Reeves said the suspects tried to turn back toward Elmore County.

The fleeing vehicle turned onto Lower Wetumpka Road and the chase continued until the driver tried to turn on Brooks Road, at which time he lost control of the vehicle. Wetumpka police took both suspects into custody without further incident.

The unidentified men were transported to the Elmore County Jail where Reeves said they’ll be booked for attempting to elude, drug possession and other charges.

No injuries were reported to either suspects or responding officers.

Reeves noted Wetumpka police were assisted by both the Elmore and Montgomery county sheriff’s offices.

