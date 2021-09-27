Advertise
Auburn fires wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams

Auburn coach Cornelius Williams talks on Zoom, in this file photo from April 5, 2021 in Auburn,...
Auburn coach Cornelius Williams talks on Zoom, in this file photo from April 5, 2021 in Auburn, Ala. He was let go from the program following the fourth game of the season.(Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn has fired first-year wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams four games into the season.

Spokesman Kirk Sampson confirmed the firing Sunday evening, a day after the 22nd-ranked Tigers had to rally in the final minute to beat Georgia State.

Auburn’s offensive struggles led to the benching third-year starting quarterback Bo Nix. LSU transfer T.J. Finley threw the go-ahead 10-yard touchdown pass to Shedrick Jackson with 45 seconds left and Auburn added an interception return for a score in the 34-24 win.

Auburn is set to visit Finley’s former school on Saturday.

Williams spent the last six years coaching receivers at Troy, where he played from 2006-09.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

