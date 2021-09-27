Advertise
Auburn University to host National Drive Electric Week event

EV owners showed off their cars during a National Drive Electric Week EVent at Stovehouse in...
EV owners showed off their cars during a National Drive Electric Week EVent at Stovehouse in Huntsville on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.(Source: Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University is set to host its first National Drive Electric event this week.

Owners of electric vehicles will be on hand to answer questions about how they fuel their cars, the distance their vehicles can go on a single charge, and other EV-related discussions. The event will also feature numerous electric vehicles.

“The electric vehicle revolution has begun and is accelerating rapidly,” said Mike Kensler, director of the Office of Sustainability at Auburn University. “The National Drive Electric Week EVent in Auburn is a great opportunity to learn from EV owners themselves about performance, reliability, affordability, maintenance, technology, and driving experience of these clean running vehicles. In a few years we will look back in awe at the dramatic growth of electric vehicles on our highways and byways, so now is the time to learn what it’s all about. Please join us!”

According to the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition, electric vehicles boast lower fuel and maintenance costs than traditional gas-powered cars and trucks.

The event will take place Wednesday, Sept. 29 in the South Parking Lot at 109 Samford Avenue on the campus of Auburn University. The event will run from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

National Drive Electric Week, which runs Sept. 25 - Oct. 3, 2021, is a nationwide observance to raise awareness of the benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more.

