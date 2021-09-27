Advertise
Average US gas price is $1 per gallon higher than it was a year ago

By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - The national average gas price is $1 per gallon higher than it was this time in 2020, according to GasBuddy.

“Average gas prices saw little change from a week ago, declining slightly. But overall, prices remained near 2021′s peak price set in early August due to COVID-19 supply and demand imbalances,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

De Haan is hopeful there will eventually be a decline in price but doesn’t anticipate that drop to be as noticeable as once projected due to the above average hurricane season and high demand.

According to GasBuddy data, the demand for fuel increased for the first time in six weeks.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in California, Hawaii and Nevada. The lowest averages are in Mississippi, Texas and Arkansas.

