Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Business economists lower growth forecasts due to virus

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s business economists now expect slower economic growth this year due to the widespread delta variant of the coronavirus, while also saying the economy could improve more quickly next year as vaccinations become more accepted.

In a survey being released Monday, the National Association for Business Economics found that its panel now expects full-year economic growth of 5.6%, down from a forecast for 6.7% growth in NABE’s previous survey in May.

However, economists raised their forecast for 2022 economic growth to 3.5% from a previous outlook of 2.8%.

Inflation should remain at elevated levels through the fourth quarter before moderating next year, the survey’s panelists predict.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged a woman following a fatal shooting Saturday night.
Woman charged with murder in Saturday night Montgomery shooting
The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 are closed after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening.
I-85 NB near Mitylene reopens after crash
16-year-old Mariannah Harding graduated high school in 2016 and college in 2021.
Montgomery 16-year-old graduates college, aiming for a second degree
Montgomery police on the scene of a fatal shooting at a shopping center on West Fairview Avenue.
Man killed in Friday afternoon Montgomery shooting identified
James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with murder in David Drive shooting

Latest News

Kierra Coles has been missing for three years.
Inequalities cited in Black, Indigenous missing persons cases
A Resident passes next to a damaged Greek Orthodox chapel after a strong earthquake in...
Strong quake hits Greek island of Crete; 1 dead, 20 injured
The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a juvenile...
8-year-old injured after shooting near Jackson St. in Eufaula
Kierra Coles has been missing for three years.
Response to minority disappearances problematic, families say